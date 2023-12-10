Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Cuts Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,438 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $29,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 316,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,935. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. William Blair started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,532 shares of company stock valued at $385,253. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

