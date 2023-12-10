Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,201 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VSCO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

