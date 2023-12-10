Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Decreases Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,368 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 2.30% of Newmark Group worth $24,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 101,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the second quarter worth about $324,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 837,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.89. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Newmark Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

