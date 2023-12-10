Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $10.90 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,068 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.55% of OSI Systems worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7,525.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,044,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,493,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.39. 75,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $139.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.96 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $782,397.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $377,377.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,565.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $165,597.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,397.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,424,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

