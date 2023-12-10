Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $36.26 Million Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.62% of Euronet Worldwide worth $36,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 103,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.82. 483,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,032. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.84 and a 52 week high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.05.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

