Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $49.44 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT trimmed its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,751,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382,677 shares during the quarter. First Merchants accounts for 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 2.93% of First Merchants worth $49,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Merchants by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in First Merchants by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRME stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $34.24. 179,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). First Merchants had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

