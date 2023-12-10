Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $51.56 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695,066 shares during the period. TechnipFMC makes up 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.71% of TechnipFMC worth $51,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTI. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,112,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.50 and a beta of 1.65. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

