Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $59.45 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749,750 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises 2.3% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $59,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

