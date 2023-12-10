Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Increases Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 554,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,953 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.22% of US Foods worth $24,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,730. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

