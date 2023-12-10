Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Increases Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 815,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,125 shares during the period. LivaNova comprises 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $41,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,877,000 after acquiring an additional 436,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,352,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,369,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. 568,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.79 and a beta of 0.82. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

