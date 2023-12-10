Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Lowers Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,460 shares during the period. GXO Logistics makes up 3.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.30% of GXO Logistics worth $97,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 163.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $310,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.47.

GXO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,330. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

