Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Lowers Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,009 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,156,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $13,978,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $10,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on OXM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.18. 204,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,233. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.51. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.