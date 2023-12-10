Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Purchases New Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 311,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.31% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Teradata by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradata by 9.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teradata by 35.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after buying an additional 119,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,483 shares of company stock worth $1,312,159. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. 1,425,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,202. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.