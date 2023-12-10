Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 12,693 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,693 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.17% of RB Global worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 13.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 46.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.83. 947,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $68.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,012 shares of company stock worth $15,582,142 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

