Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 905,008 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lowered its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,008 shares during the period. John Wiley & Sons comprises 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 2.00% of John Wiley & Sons worth $37,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLY. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, Director David C. Dobson acquired 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner bought 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Dobson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 0.6 %

WLY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.48. 451,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -66.99%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

