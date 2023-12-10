Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Takes $2.76 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,551 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $14,689,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth $6,026,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,813. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,336,655 shares in the company, valued at $40,139,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,025. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

