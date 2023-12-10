Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Trims Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125,087 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 0.66% of Everi worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Everi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Everi Stock Performance

EVRI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,702. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The business had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everi

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.