Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) traded up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. 1,634,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,763,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

