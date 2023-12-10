Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) traded up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.36. 1,634,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,763,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.
Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cardio Diagnostics
Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cardio Diagnostics
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.