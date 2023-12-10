Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.84

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.84 and traded as high as C$113.33. Cargojet shares last traded at C$112.13, with a volume of 69,625 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CJT. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.82.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.1555999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

