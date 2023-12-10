Cartenna Capital LP Acquires New Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.07% of MasTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MasTec by 7.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,640,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,493,000 after purchasing an additional 264,646 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -105.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. UBS Group cut their target price on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

