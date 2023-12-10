Cartenna Capital LP Makes New $7.70 Million Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,000. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Carlisle Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after acquiring an additional 40,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after acquiring an additional 295,026 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL opened at $295.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.96 and its 200-day moving average is $260.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

