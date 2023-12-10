Cartenna Capital LP Makes New $9.44 Million Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 160,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,000. XPO comprises about 0.8% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 165.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 264.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.48.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

