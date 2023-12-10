Cartenna Capital LP Purchases 85,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cartenna Capital LP grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 3.8% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $47,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $272.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $273.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.96.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

