Cartenna Capital LP Purchases Shares of 235,000 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,559,000. Yum! Brands accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $173.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

NYSE YUM opened at $124.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.28.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,751. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

