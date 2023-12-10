Cartenna Capital LP Purchases Shares of 75,000 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,577,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 1.1% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cartenna Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $186.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day moving average is $184.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

