Cartenna Capital LP Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cartenna Capital LP trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.6% of Cartenna Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cartenna Capital LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AutoZone by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,620.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,587.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,520.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

