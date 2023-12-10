Cartenna Capital LP Takes $28 Million Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,004,000. Visteon comprises about 2.2% of Cartenna Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cartenna Capital LP owned about 0.69% of Visteon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after buying an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,023,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $122.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.45. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

