Cartesi (CTSI) Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $128.42 million and $7.49 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cartesi Token Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 766,345,145 tokens. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a utility token for the Cartesi platform, which aims to solve scalability and high costs in blockchain development. It brings mainstream programming tools to decentralized applications (DApps). CTSI is used as a crypto fuel for Noether, Cartesi’s side-chain for temporary data availability, and in the network’s staking mechanism. Cartesi is built around a Decentralized Computational Oracle, executing complex computations off-chain while maintaining security. CTSI incentivizes and rewards developers who build and deploy DApps on the Cartesi platform. Cartesi was co-founded by Erick de Moura, Augusto Teixeira, Colin Steil, and Diego Nehab. Erick de Moura is the CEO of Cartesi.”

