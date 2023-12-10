Caspian Capital LP Sells 257,053 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Caspian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,053 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation accounts for 74.0% of Caspian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Caspian Capital LP owned 1.14% of FTAI Aviation worth $35,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 562.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 313,033 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. 651,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.82. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

