Castellan Group Has $2.34 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Castellan Group reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after buying an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $200,042,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PH opened at $438.63 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $443.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

