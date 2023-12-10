Castellan Group Invests $3.11 Million in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. TriNet Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Castellan Group owned about 0.05% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 400,511 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,849,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,443,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $211,886.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,456 in the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TNET opened at $114.74 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.11.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.50. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.