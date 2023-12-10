Castellan Group Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Castellan Group decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 2.7% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $213,522,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $457.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.09. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.