Castellan Group Sells 45 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Castellan Group cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 2.3% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $3,275.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,015.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2,943.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,277.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total value of $196,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,346.21.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

