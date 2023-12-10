Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Boosts Stake in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 208.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 1.56% of CSLM Acquisition worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSLM. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,419,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSLM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,531,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CSLM stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

CSLM Acquisition Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

