Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Buys 675,000 Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Free Report) by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Ares Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Ares Acquisition by 1,046.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,040,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,415 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,831,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $14,023,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 1,303,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 342.6% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 544,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 421,150 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

