Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,800 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Cartica Acquisition were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CITE. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,091,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 462,093 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,998,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CITE opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.