Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Increases Stock Position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,407 shares during the quarter. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition accounts for 1.4% of Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 3.67% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,508,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 505,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

PLAO stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.