Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $2.68 Million in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 0.97% of Valuence Merger Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $130,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $3,604,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 485,456 shares in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.