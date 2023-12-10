Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Makes New Investment in Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,191,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAQ opened at $10.85 on Friday. Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

