Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 97,972 Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 97,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Nubia Brand International by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 622,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 422,494 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Nubia Brand International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 52,206 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nubia Brand International by 674.4% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 783,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nubia Brand International by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 658,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Nubia Brand International Stock Down 2.3 %

NUBI opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

