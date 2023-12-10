Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Reduces Stake in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lessened its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Free Report) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,438 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 1.74% of AltEnergy Acquisition worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in AltEnergy Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEAE opened at $10.85 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.