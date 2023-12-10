Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 11,160 Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC reduced its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned 1.96% of Finnovate Acquisition worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,638,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 53.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 787,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,189,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 137.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,506 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FNVT opened at $11.03 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

