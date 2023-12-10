Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Sells 188,058 Shares of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC decreased its stake in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,058 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in CXApp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CXApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CXApp by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,472 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CXApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

CXApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CXAIW opened at $0.10 on Friday. CXApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

