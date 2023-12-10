Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Trims Position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824,998 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Chain Bridge I worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth $3,972,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth $6,002,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth $3,871,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth $3,481,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBRG opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.99.

Chain Bridge I Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

