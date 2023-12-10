Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Cut by Castellan Group

Castellan Group decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.9% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Caterpillar by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $259.50 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $132.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.61.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

