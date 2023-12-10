Cavalry Management Group LLC Acquires 617 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.1% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

