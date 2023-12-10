Cavalry Management Group LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000. Snowflake comprises 2.9% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $222,961.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,108,013.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.15 and a beta of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.