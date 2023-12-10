CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CB Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

CBFV stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

