Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CBOE traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.72. 806,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.82.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

