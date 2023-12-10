Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

GLD stock opened at $185.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $165.10 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

